EVEN LACKING JOY, CALLIOPE STILL DELIGHTS

Calliope seems much like a group of traveling troubadours of old, alighting to bring a special brand of information and entertainment, then on the road again.

The group's stop at the Lancaster Opera House did bring a good deal of these qualities, but it had the feel more of a lecture-demonstration than a vital, exciting journey into the rather esoteric world of early music.

No question, this four-member ensemble is expert on early instruments -- the viols, recorders, crumhorns, shawms and the like that make up the instrumentation of medieval and Renaissance music. The individual players double on many instruments and play competently, yet the performance of these very beautiful pieces from the 15th and 16th centuries seemed to have little feeling of joy.

Even on an off night, this ensemble can produce considerable delight, as in featured music from the time of Christopher Columbus. An Italian set began and ended with a sort of secular conductus, "Piva" by Dalza, a jaunty dotted-rhythm dance with syncopations thrown in like a toss of the head. There was doleful modality in "O tiente alora", lively counterpoint in Isaac's "Si dormiero" and some lusciously dissonant cross harmonies in the anonymous "Aimee ch'a torto."

From Spain, we had the more organized and mature contrapuntal brilliance of Joaquin des Prez, a shaky performance of a lament by Johannes Cornago, three songs for pipe and drum in martial style and a really fine performance of the "Alta/La Spagna" of Francisco de la Torre with its wonderful variations over ground bass cantus.

The half ended with several settings of the 16th century's greatest hit, "L'Homme Arme," with Calliope's own version or "Improvisation" wending its way from Renaissance style to a delicious chromatic blues and full-blown jazz finale.

The second half of the program took a quantum leap in time to the 20th century, with "When Winter Comes" (1988) by New York City composer Robert Dennis. This is an attractive four-movement piece with folk-song influences, sounding a bit like Copland in many places. The Renaissance instrumentation gives it a kind of pastel color, especially in the gemshorn trio over viola da gamba of the third movement.

Songs by Stephen Foster were a bit lame in these instrumentations and arrangements, except for the semi-riotous "Oh Suzannah" on buzzing crumhorns. Ragtime pieces by George Hamilton Green were much more successful.

REVIEW

Calliope

Music from the age of Columbus to the 20th century.

Saturday evening in the Lancaster Opera House.