STATE PROVIDES GRANT FOR HENNEPIN PARK

In reply to the Nov. 13 letter opposing the loss of Hennepin Park green space because of a community-care center addition:

The Advisory Board for Lovejoy Elderly and Youth is pleased to be the recipient of a grant from the New York State Division for Youth to improve and remodel the Hennepin Park Community Center.

This grant is in response to the community's request to have the community center's hours and days of operation expanded, providing a place for our area youth to go on weekends and evenings.

The center currently is closed six months each year (from April to October) and is not open on the weekends. This is also true of all the city's community centers.

In addition to expanding days and hours of operation, with this grant we will be able to:

Provide low-cost day care.

Renovate the existing center, including putting in a gym floor, installing air conditioning and remodeling the locker rooms.

Move the ABLEY offices to Hennepin.

Provide new programs, activities and handicapped access.

This is a great victory for the Lovejoy community. There were over 150 applications for this money statewide. Twenty organizations received grants and ours was one of the largest in the state (we received $2.7 million).

We will have a completely renovated center, with new and expanded facilities. The project will use very little green space in the park. The proposed expansion is a two-story structure that will use space currently not being utilized.

PAUL GAETA

Executive Director

Advisory Board for Lovejoy

Elderly and Youth, Inc.

Buffalo