GENESEE CC NIPS NIAGARA CCC

Trevor Redfern's only basket of the game, on a drive with four seconds remaining, gave Genesee Community College a 72-70 Penn-York Conference basketball victory over Niagara CCC Thursday night in Sanborn.

Genesee's Kendall Donaldson and the NCCC duo of Lou Thomas and William Duff scored 25 points apiece. Thomas had a game-high 11 rebounds. Genesee CC is 4-2, 2-0 in conference; NCCC is 1-5, 0-3.

WRESTLING: The University at Buffalo dropped to 1-1 with a 33-12 loss at Central Michigan. Rob Cruz, Anthony Conti, Jason Powers and Todd Webb won decisions for the Bulls.