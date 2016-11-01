PROMOTION TO FEATURE VINTAGE CARS

Five hundred vintage cars will be on hand the first weekend of June built around a theme recalling the 1950s and 1960s in a tourist promotion that will be known as "Rollin' by the River."

The promotion is a venture of the Convention and Visitors Bureaus of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Niagara Falls, Ont. Plans for the promotion were unveiled Friday during a press conference in front of the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center here.

The program will start with a "Sock Hop," featuring a popular rock band in the Convention Center June 4. Several hundred cars of the 1950s and 1960s will be parked outside the center.

There will be a concert in the park at the Queenston, Ont., band shell the afternoon of June 5, and organizers are negotiating to bring a rock star for a show that evening in the Convention Center in Niagara Falls, N.Y. A parade is planned June 6 through the streets of Niagara Falls, Ont.