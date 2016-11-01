STATE POLL SHOWS PEROT REGAINING SOME LOST GROUND

Ross Perot, helped by his performances in three presidential debates and his $45 million advertising blitz, has recovered some but not all of the voter popularity he forfeited in New York State when he quit the race in July.

But while Perot's independent campaign has cut into Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton's commanding lead, Perot has not yet influenced the race in New York State enough to threaten the Democratic candidate's chances of winning the state's 33 electoral votes Tuesday.

In this week's Political/Media Research poll, Clinton leads President Bush, 45 to 32 percent, with 15 percent for Perot. The 21-point lead Clinton enjoyed over Bush has been pared to 13 points since Oct. 3. At the same time, Perot's share has nearly doubled from the 8 points he had three weeks ago.

However, it is a far cry from the 20 percent share Perot had in New York in March. The new statewide poll, to which The Buffalo News subscribes, has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

"Nationally, right now we are looking at a Clinton blowout in the Electoral College," said Del Ali, vice president of Political/Media Research Inc.

He ridiculed as "amazing" a USA Today/CNN poll published Wednesday showing Bush had cut Clinton's national lead to 2 percentage points.

According to state-by-state surveys that Ali said his organization has conducted this week, Clinton not only dominates in New York, California and Illinois, but leads in such traditional GOP presidential strongholds as Georgia, New Mexico and Arizona.

States that Ali classes as "likely or leaning" to Clinton would give the Democrat 284 Electoral College votes, 14 more than needed to be elected president. States seen as "likely or leaning" to Bush would give the Republican president 80 electoral votes.

This represents a Clinton loss from Tuesday's Political/Media Research electoral tracking report, which accorded the Democrat 302 and Bush only 38.

"Sure there's been some slippage since Tuesday," Ali said. "But let's face it, even if Bush took all of the states we class as 'competitive,' which represent 174 electoral votes, he still couldn't win."

The survey lists no states in the Perot column, but Ali said Perot has an outside chance of winning Nevada and Idaho, which have four electoral votes apiece.

In New York, according to the survey of 833 registered voters taken Monday and Tuesday by Political/Media Research, Perot's backers seem unperturbed about renewed suggestions by Democrats and Republicans that Perot lacks the emotional stability to be president.

Questions about Perot's fitness surged in the wake of his claim that among the reasons he dropped out of the race in July were rumors the Republicans were planning to smear his daughter Carolyn and disrupt her wedding.

But Perot is viewed favorably by 29 percent of those interviewed by telephone Monday and Tuesday, compared with only 13 percent Oct. 3. His negative rating fell from 61 percent to 40 percent in the same period.

Perot shares high negatives with the two major-party candidates, indicating that with less than a week left in the campaign, the state's voters are still not reconciled to their choices .

"Bill Clinton's negative, 39 percent, is the same as his positive," said Patrick Gonzales, analyst for the polling firm. "Normally, when you see that, you have a candidate who is going down the tubes."

However, all three have negatives of about 40 percent or worse, Gonzales said. Bush is regarded negatively by 49 percent of those surveyed.

Perot's startling remarks about supposed Republican "dirty tricks" have caused scarcely a ripple in the Buffalo area, according to one of his electors, Greg Kiesinger of Cheektowaga. "No one's talking about it. They want to get on with the campaign," he said.

One reason, Kiesinger said, was that Perot workers had been hearing these reports since July. He declined to pinpoint the source of reports but acknowledged he has been "in daily communication with Dallas" during the summer.

Other Perot workers in the Buffalo area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said senior Perot campaign officials in Dallas mentioned these rumors to workers in the field after Perot withdrew in July.

Dennis Jewell, former treasurer of the Western New York Perot effort, said the claims Perot made on the CBS "60 Minutes" program didn't surprise him. Jewell said he had heard the reports from local Perot supporters in August.

Jewell, who said he quit as treasurer when Perot dropped out, says he still supports him but added that he is disappointed that Perot "didn't surround himself with high-caliber people when he came back in."

In the latest poll by the independent Marist College Institute for Public Opinion of Poughkeepsie, Clinton was leading in all areas of the state, including a 47-point margin in heavily Democratic New York City.

In the Senate race, Abrams had a 21-point lead among New York City voters; D'Amato had a 12-point lead in the suburban counties surrounding the city; and the two were running neck-and-neck in upstate areas. Among Democrats, 27 percent said they planned to vote for D'Amato. Conversely, 26 percent of the Republicans said they would go with Abrams.