ALLEN IS BARRED FROM DAUGHTER

State Supreme Court Justice Elliott Wilk on Thursday ordered Woody Allen to stay away from his adopted daughter Dylan, the school she attends and its faculty, pending a hearing next Wednesday in his custody battle with ex-lover Mia Farrow..

The action stemmed from the film director's attempts to set up parent-teacher conferences about Dylan, 7. Ms. Farrow's lawyer, Eleanor Alter, said in court papers "it is inappropriate" for Allen to try to get information about the child or influence her education "while there are pending investigations of (Allen's) sexual abuse of Dylan."

Allen has denied allegations by Farrow that he sexually abused the girl.