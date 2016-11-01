ORGANIZING WORKING POOR CALLED OPPORTUNITY FOR TODAY'S UNIONS

Today's leaders of organized labor have a capability to bring low-paid service workers up to middle-class standards that is similar to that of their predecessors in the 1930s who organized the steel and auto industry, according to the No. 2 man in the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

Brian L. Flores, deputy director of the FMCS, spoke Wednesday night at a dinner meeting of the Industrial Relations Research Association for Western New York. The organization is composed of members of labor and management, their lawyers, arbitrators and mediators.

Flores, a leader in The Newspaper Guild during the 1970s, said there is a parallel between the weakened labor movement in the 1980s and '90s and the plight of unions in the 1920s, another period of union decline.

The 1920s, he pointed out, were followed by the 1930s, when unions made their great gains in organizing and raising the living standards of low-paid workers in industry. He foresees the same benefits being brought to service workers.

Flores praised the efforts of federal mediators who were able to convince the United Auto Workers in April to end their five-month strike against Caterpillar Inc. after the company announced plans to hire replacement workers.

If Caterpillar had been successful in replacing the strikers, he said, it would have had a greater effect on labor organizations than when President Reagan permanently replaced the air traffic controllers in the early 1980s. That action on the part of the president, claimed Flores, gave managements the signal it was OK to break a strike by permanently replacing workers.

The message would have been stronger to other corporations, Flores claimed in an interview before his speech, because a major international corporation in the private sector was involved and more workers -- 12,500 -- could have lost their jobs.

Flores said no new negotiations have been called between management and the UAW since shortly after the strike ended because neither side is willing to change its position on major issues. He said the union is adamant about getting the same contract it negotiated with the rival John Deere Co. and management has imposed most of the contract terms it asked for.

