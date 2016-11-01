MICHAEL ON THE MOVE, EVEN BEFORE THE GAME

MOST FANS were satisfied simply to be in the same building with Michael Jordan. He is so famous now, so firmly embedded in our culture, people who wouldn't walk to the corner for an NBA game would leap at the opportunity to see him in the flesh.

But anyone who came to the Aud expecting to see vintage Jordan had to be a bit disappointed Wednesday night. He has missed half of training camp, and it certainly showed.

Jordan appeared a half-step slow. Early in the game, he had the ball under the Sacramento basket, elevated for one of his patented reverse slam dunks -- and left it embarrassingly short against the side of the rim.

Suffice to say, Jordan has put on better shows. Before the game, in fact.

Just before 6, he was the first Bull out of the dressing room, dressed in his multicolored warmups. Soon after, Scott Williams joined him for a one-on-one battle that was more entertaining than the exhibition game itself.

Jordan, whose enthusiasm for basketball has been questioned in recent months, seemed thoroughly energized. He laughed and mocked out his younger teammate for a full half-hour.

"I want you to shoot that," he said, taunting Williams. "I want you to take those shots."

"Give it up!" he said while hitting a fallaway jump shot. "And one!

"Yeah, he's trying to cheat," Jordan said to Scottie Pippen, who was standing at center court. "Two years in the league and he thinks he can get away with that foul!"

At 6:15, Jordan walked off. He stopped for an interview with the Bills' James Lofton (on hand with his two sons, both clad in Jordan sweat shirts) and headed to the locker room.

Once inside, he pulled out a roll of $100s and $50s and $20s, peeled off $70 and handed it over to Williams. Less than a week after testifying about his $57,000 gambling loss at a money-laundering trial -- and absorbing all the attendant national publicity -- there he was paying off another gambling debt.

"I love it," Jordan said. "I don't do it to the point where my family suffers or I put my livelihood on the line. Then I would be sick. But I've never done that. And if people think that, it's a misperception."

Jordan has admitted that losing $57,000 in golf and poker bets a couple of years ago was a mistake. That's a lot of money, even for him, and not the kind of behavior that endears a pro athlete to his league, his employer or his numerous corporate sponsors.

On the other hand, he is unrepentant about his passion for a bet, for the thing called "action." He said it brings out the competitor in him, makes his heart pump the way it does when he's shooting a big free throw.

You'd expect a person of Jordan's stature to be devastated by revelations of his gambling habit. But he actually seemed relieved by it, liberated somehow from his falsely elevated stature as a model for America's youth.

"I've always been viewed as this pure person, a role model -- you know, McDonald's, Wheaties, all those very positive things," he said. "Which kind of took away from the reality of my life as a person. I still love to gamble. It's competition for me.

"I like to be myself. And for whatever reason, the gambling thing has put some reality back into people's opinions of me. It shows that I am human. I make mistakes, and I do things that most people do."

The thing is, not many people lose $57,000 in a single weekend to a man who later faced federal drug and money-laundering charges. And few people have two personal checks worth $165,000 show up in the briefcase of a slain bail bondsman, another of his mistakes.

It's understandable if Jordan feels burdened by his celebrity, and the need to appear perfect and above sin. But it's a little sad to hear him rationalize a gambling habit as a way of appearing more human to his public.

Gambling might be human, but that doesn't mean it's harmless. Just ask Pete Rose.