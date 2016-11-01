A ONCE-ASPIRING MINISTER AIMS TO END PAXON'S WINNING STREAK CALL IS MAKING SPIRITED CHALLENGE IN FAR-FLUNG DISTRICT

At the still tender age of 38, Rep. Bill Paxon is approaching political legend status in Western New York.

Since he won his first election to the Erie County Legislature in 1977, the Amherst Republican has tallied victory after victory on his way to Washington, and now seeks to settle into the new 27th Congressional District stretching from the Buffalo city line all the way to the west side of Auburn.

But a Genesee County country lawyer who once aspired to the ministry is aiming to blunt the Paxon juggernaut. In a spirited campaign that presents distinct differences between the two candidates, Douglas Call is raising questions about the methods financing Paxon's political career, while presenting himself as the true representative of a now largely rural district.

"Bill Paxon, in my view, is a career politician of the first kind," Call said. "He's clearly interested in his career, where my service has been public-oriented. I didn't go to seminary to be ambitious."

Call is now preaching a pure Democratic message that he hopes will ride the apparent popularity of the Clinton-Gore ticket in New York State -- even if the district holds a 142,000-to-86,000 Republican registration edge.

He also hopes to latch onto an anti-incumbent mood by portraying Paxon as a participant in the House bank check brouhaha as well as a top abuser of congressio-nal perks like franking privileges. With almost $200,000 in office expenses in 1991, Call says, Paxon leads the pack among Western New York congressmen in terms of congressional spending. And he points to a Money magazine survey listing him among the 12 biggest franking spenders in Washington.

"He promotes himself as the taxpayer's friend, but he wastes hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on political junk mail," Call charged. "He says he's for congressional reform, then it turns out he's one of the biggest spenders in Congress. People are getting tired of the hypocritical conduct of politicians who say one thing and do another." With little money to fuel his campaign, Call has encountered difficulty in spreading his image of Paxon the spender. But he has been relentless in emphasizing it at every debate, forum and public appearance.

One of Call's favorite themes is the $10,000 per year over the next decade Paxon pledged to contribute to the State Senate Republicans -- the same Republicans who guaranteed Paxon he would not run against an incumbent when congressional lines were redrawn earlier this year.

And money continues to prove an issue. Federal Election Commission records indicate Paxon has already spent more than $521,000 in this election, compared to only about $24,000 for Call.

"Now this comes down to a matter of big money," Call said. "If I lose, that's the

issue. He can get on TV." But Call has not concentrated his entire approach on Paxon attacks. An unsuccessful candidate against former Rep. Fred Eckert in 1984, he has since then assembled a campaign platform that now closely resembles the Clinton-Gore approach. He is pro-choice, seeks major overhauls in health care and stresses a competitiveness strategy that he says as the only way for the United States to regain industry and jobs.

"We see people making deals rather than widgets, because we've lost our vision," he said. "We need to have a partnership with government to make this happen, not an adversarial role."

He also does not shy away from advocating Democratic ideals in the Republican district, especially since he says he senses a desire for change.

"I'm not afraid to say it," he said, referring to his call for more government assistance to industry. "Especially when Germany and Japan are doing it."

Paxon, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying a front-runner status while broadcasting a slew of ads portraying him as a friend of the taxpayer. His main theme, he says, is the one on which he has consistently run throughout his career -- he will not support anything even resembling a tax increase.

"There's no doubt that there is a clear choice between the candidates' philosophy on taxes," Paxon said. "In this community, taxes are the number one issue."

Paxon has turned taxes into a personal crusade, even to the point of taking on Rep. Henry J. Nowak last year when the Buffalo Democrat favored a nickel-a-gallon tax to finance a host of Western New York transportation projects. While Paxon's work helped kill the nickel tax, it also resulted in millions of fewer dollars for the area in highway and infrastructure projects.

But Paxon offered no apologies and insists that killing the tax resulted in saved jobs and enhanced taxpayer incomes.

"The bottom line is that we got a $160 billion transportation bill without a nickel a gallon gas tax increase," he said, adding that President Bush threatened from the start that he would veto any gasoline tax.

"I said early on that you could argue all you wanted for a gas tax increase, but it would doom the transportation bill," Paxon said. "It was better that we got it out of there."

The congressman also has come on strong in recent days against what he calls the pro-tax policies of his opponent. He slammed Call with charges of supporting a number of tax proposals during his 1984 congressional campaign. Call acknowledges that he proposed some of them, but never in a definitive manner and added that some of those ideas were appropriate for the time.

Paxon says Call now goes beyond Clinton's health-care plans, supporting one idea that would result in additional income taxes.

"This is the kind of thing that concerns me," he said. "He's a knee-jerk tax and spender."

Paxon is also working hard to deflect the arrows Call and others have shot at him regarding his 96 bounced checks, high franking bills and hefty contributions to the State Senate Republicans.

He claims the money was pledged simply in the interest of helping fellow Republicans and that he was out in front early calling for House banking reforms once he realized he was a check bouncer. He also voluntarily paid $1,400 in penalties, he said.

But it is on his alleged abuse of franking privileges that Paxon fights back hardest. He has consistently defended the mailings as a way of keeping his constituents informed, while pointing out that he would be forced to turn back the money to House leaders if he didn't spent it.

"The choice I have is very clear," he said. "I can utilize those funds to serve my constituents or give them back to Speaker Foley to use at his discretion. And I'll be damned if I turn over those funds to Tom Foley for him to spend on marble floors for elevators."

In addition, Paxon said 90 percent of his mailings are designed to inform constituents of his 170 town meetings.

Most observers say Paxon holds most of the aces in this election -- registration, money and incumbency. But Call is hoping to get his message out to a district that is now largely unfamiliar turf to both -- even if his finances limit his media buys to some radio ads and Amherst cable television.

His main hope, he says, is to do well in Amherst, which makes up 26 percent of the district and which Paxon just barely won in 1990. And he also knows that wooing Republicans in traditional GOP territory will happen only if he can reach the more moderate "Rockefeller Republicans."

Paxon, meanwhile, says he thinks he knows the district and knows that the constituents will vote for a candidate espousing lower taxes and less government.

"Number one: I'm certain the president will win my district," he said. "And number two: People in my district know that I'm very passionately committed to the idea of lowering taxes."