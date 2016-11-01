WEAK RECOVERY SEEN TROUBLING CONSUMERS KEYCORP ECONOMIST SAID JOB CUTS HURT CONFIDENCE

The nation's weak economic recovery just can't get any respect, KeyCorp's chief economist said Tuesday.

Many Americans find it hard to believe the recession probably ended more than a year ago.

"But there is a difference between what we are feeling emotionally and what we are experiencing statistically," Jeff K. Thredgold, economist for Key Bank's corporate parent, told Key customers during a breakfast meeting in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Since the spring of 1991, the economy has experienced six consecutive quarters of growth, albeit extremely weak growth, he said.

Americans don't feel good about the recovery because this is the first recession and recovery since the 1930s to see a big decline in service sector employment as all types of companies continue to slash their employment, he said.

"That has contributed to the low level of confidence," he added.

The recovery has been extremely slow because the recession was not the type that could be cured through easy monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

This recession was not caused by a Fed decision to tighten the money supply to fight inflation; rather, it was caused by excessive use of debt by individuals and corporations, and overdevelopment in real estate.

The recovery will continue into 1993, keeping inflation low -- with an annual increase between 2.5 percent and 3 percent.

Interest rates also will remain stable and employment will slowly increase, he said.

The long-term health of the U.S. economy is threatened by out-of-control government spending, he said.

Although the deficit for the year just ended probably will come in at $300 billion or less, which is below estimates of a year ago, the current fiscal year deficit probably will approach $340 billion, he predicted.

"So you have a government out of control by nearly a billion dollars daily," he added.

Current estimates place the deficit at over $500 billion in 10 years.

"When does this fiscal insanity stop?" he asked. "When does this house of cards come crashing down? When do we spend ourselves into financial oblivion?"

The cause of the deficit is excess government spending, not revenue collection, he said: The government's revenues have doubled in the past 11 years.

Government spending has reached 25 percent of gross domestic product, "the largest government intervention since World War II."

Thredgold noted that the bond market has sent a warning to Bill Clinton by pushing long-term interest rates up in recent weeks.

"The bond market will be the ultimate overseer of a Clinton administration," he said.

If Clinton is not perceived as making the deficit problem worse, the market will remain stable, otherwise interest rates will rise, hurting the important housing market, Thredgold said.