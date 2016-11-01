POWER STATION OPPONENTS ORGANIZE CITIZENS GROUP

Amherst residents opposed to a proposed Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. substation and transmission lines off Youngs between Maple and Klein roads Tuesday said they hope to ARREST the project.

Spokesmen explained that ARREST is the acronym for a newly organized citizens group named Amherst Residents Requiring an Environmentally Safe Town.

"The substation and the electromagnetic fields given off by the transformers and cables pose possible health risks, as studies demonstrate a correlation between childhood cancer and proximity to power lines," group spokesmen, Patrick W. Welch and Rabbi Barry Schwartz, declared in a statement.

The Amherst Town Board on Oct. 19 unanimously approved a resolution opposing the substation, although the board has no no official say about the project.

Following the board's action, protest organizers said a citizens steering committee was formed representing 12 neighborhoods and about 1,200 households. Rabbi Schwartz and Stewart Smith were named co-chairmen of the committee.