HAMBURG BOARD OKS OUTLINE FOR PLANNING PANEL

The Hamburg School Board Tuesday approved a proposal outlining the structure of a district Planning Committee.

the committee, an outgrowth of the state-mandated Compact for Learning, is designed to assist the board in developing a plan for shared decision-making. "It's based on the saying that "it takes a whole village to educate a child," said Superintendent Don Ogilvie. "Our goal is to empower various groups in the decision-making process and to make sure that our efforts bear fruit."

The plan called for a 35-member committee made up of teachers, administrators, school related personnel, parents, students and community representatives. Ron Martin, representing a Hamburg taxpayers group, expressed concern that the district extend a special welcome to community members.

"In the past there has been a perception that you have resisted community participation. You need to make everyone feel comfortable so we can develop a working partnership."

Board member Eileen Rucker pointed out that the PTA recently sent a letter to all parents with children enrolled in Hamburg schools, inviting them to volunteer for the committee.