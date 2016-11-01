GENE MAPPING IS LECTURE TOPIC

Geneticist and researcher Dr. Victor A. McKusick, physician-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital, will discuss the mapping of human genes in a lecture Nov. 5 on the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

McKusick's talk, "The Human Genome Project: Background, Status, Prospects & Implications," will begin at 4 p.m. in Farber Hall's Butler Auditorium. It is this year's D.W. Harrington Lecture.

The geneticist also will spend several days working with UB Medical School faculty and students.

McKusick was founding president of the Human Genome Organisation from 1988 to 1990, leading that agency's overview of research attempts to map the genes that encode human body characteristics and processes. He also is a founding member of the American Board of Medical Genetics.