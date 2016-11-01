4 BODIES NEAR ROCHESTER RAISE SERIAL-KILLER FEARS

The bodies of three women have been found near a highway along Lake Ontario Parkway over the past two months.

The three -- and a fourth found more than two years ago -- all worked as prostitutes in Rochester, police say.

Monroe County Sheriff Andrew Meloni refused to say if the killings were linked.

The discoveries of the bodies have raised fears of another serial killer in Rochester, where Arthur J. Shawcross murdered 11 women between 1988 and 1990. Most of Shawcross' victims were prostitutes. He is serving a 250-year prison sentence.