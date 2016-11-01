Carmel Bedore Perrigo, 79, of Seneca Street, a former resident of Niagara Falls, died Monday (Oct. 26, 1992) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital after a long illness.

A native of Madoc, Ont., the former Carmel Foley moved to Niagara Falls in 1929 and to Lewiston in 1956. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston 1 Fire Company for 34 years and St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Her first husband, Cecil G. Bedore, died in 1947. Her second husband, Orville H. Perrigo, died in 1980.

Survivors include three sons, Thomas Bedore of Niagara Falls, William Bedore of Omaha, Neb., and Robert Bedore; two daughters, Shirley Best of Sanborn and Audrey Villenuive of Wilson; three brothers, Leo Foley of Belleville, Ont., Ted Foley of Madoc and Tom Foley of Peterborough, Ont.; five sisters, Mary Mumford of Bancroft, Ont., Harriett Wilcox of Peterborough, Vera Forbert of Belleville and Marguerite Bronson and Betty Ann Shaw, both of Madoc; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was conducted today in the Rhoney Funeral Home. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Niagara Falls.

[Baldwin].