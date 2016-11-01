WENCE RETURNS FUMBLE FOR TD AND TIMON WIN

Timon has had some memorable games in its history, but it's doubtful many can match Saturday's for late dramatics.

Frank Wence returned a fumble recovery 90 yards with 24 seconds left to give the Tigers (4-3) an 8-7 upset victory over Section V power Canandaigua (5-2).

It was the second straight non-league victory over a highly-regarded opponent for a Msgr. Martin Association team. St. Joe's upset Grand Island last week.

Like St. Joe's, Timon used a sturdy defense, led by Dan Rivera (15 tackles), to key the win. Timon led, 2-0, at halftime on a safety by Kevin Deet.

The Braves, ranked fifth in the New York State Sportswriters Association Poll and normally highly explosive offensively, couldn't dent the Tigers' defense until Mark Heagney hit Tim Irland with a 2-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Leading, 7-2, Canandaigua drove deep into Timon territory with only a few seconds remaining only to fumble. Wence scooped up the ball and sprinted untouched into the end zone.

Gowanda 14, St. Mary's Lancaster 0: Nate Boyd and Scott Scanlon each had 11 tackles, and Shawn Maloney had an interception and scored on a 20-yard run as Gowanda, the No. 2 small school, improved to 7-0. Boyd also had an interception and Brad John added nine tackles for the Panthers.

JFK 8, O'Hara 0: The Bears (2-5) got 88 yards and a touchdown from Steve Ciemicioch, and Al Sanita and Mike Kwiatkowski led a defense that held O'Hara (2-5) to 6 yards in total offense.

Ciemicioch totaled 18 tackles, six for losses, while Kwiatkowski had two interceptions.

Red Jacket 32, Niagara Catholic 0: Fran Vanderwall ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Red Jacket (4-3), a Section V team, romped.

St. Joe's 2, Nichols 0: St. Joe's (4-3) won by forfeit because Nichols (0-7) did not have enough eligible players.

Msgr. Martin Association

St. Francis 35, Turner/Carroll 20: Mark Saviano rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders (6-1), No. 7 among large-school teams, past the Chargers (3-4). Saviano scored on runs of 56, 39 and 21 yards. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass from Larry Tyger.