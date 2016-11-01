MAZDA SCRAPPING LUXURY CAR LINE

Mazda Motor Corp., Japan's fourth-largest automaker, said Monday it is abandoning plans to develop new luxury cars and set up a separate sales network for them in the United States and Canada.

Mazda, owned 24.54 percent by Ford Motor Co. of the United States, also will withdraw from sports prototype car races, including the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race in France, for at least two years, company spokesman Bob Inamoto said. He cited high costs.

He said the decision to halt the Amati luxury car project was based on expectations that the U.S. automobile market would remain sluggish longer than previously anticipated.

He said Mazda had planned to establish 50 new dealerships in the United States by spring 1994 to market 20,000 large luxury sedans a year and 20 dealerships in Canada to sell 1,000 of the cars annually.