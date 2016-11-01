MARK A. YOUNG, BRIDE RECEIVE IN LAKE VIEW

The wedding of Ann Lombardo to Mark A. Young, both of Buffalo, took place Saturday at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church. The Rev. Anthony Rigoli performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of the late Louis and Florence Magrath. Parents of the bridegroom are Mrs. Solomon Goodman of Kenmore and the late Daniel Young. Mr. Goodman gave the bride in marriage.

A reception was given in Lakeview Hotel. The couple will be at home in Buffalo. A legal secretary with Zimbel & Cesar, the bride is a graduate of Erie Community College City Campus. The bridegroom, a Buffalo News ad services driver/clerk, is a graduate of Lafayette High School.