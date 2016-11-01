LE ROY CONGREGATION AT A CROSSROADS DECLINING MEMBERSHIP AUGURS PAINFUL DECISIONS

LE ROY -- The majestic United Methodist Church on Trigon Park, built 106 years ago, faces an uncertain future, one beset by declining membership and mounting repair bills.

Only about 70 people now attend Sunday services.

The roof leaks, there is no off-street parking, heating bills are high, the stained-glass windows need releading and stonework is crumbling.

The repairs carry an estimated price tag of $1.6 million.

The church also has an organ donated in 1918 by Cora Woodward, widow of Orator F. Woodward of Le Roy, heir to the Jell-O fortune. At that time the organ's 1,772 pipes made it one of the country's largest.

The Rev. Timothy L. Foster, pastor, said the fate of the organ also is undecided.

"It could be moved to a new site if the congregation decides to move, or it could be sold and relocated," he said.

Congregation members are considering a similar course for the church.

A group of church members, the New Vision Task Force, concluded that the congregation must sell the structure if it is to survive. "We love that building dearly but we must move on or die," said Karen Hunt of the task force. The panel also pointed to other options:

Stay in the church and repair it.

Merge with other congregations.

Disband and sell church assets.

The congregation is to meet Nov. 9 to decide the fate of the landmark.

The community is split on whether to save the building or channel church assets into other uses.

In a 3-1 vote last August, village trustees repealed a two-year-old law that would have made it difficult, if not impossible, to raze the church.

An architect's study done last year pointed to repair and maintenance problems ranging from no accessibility for the disabled to a rotting kitchen floor and split carpet seams.