GRIFFS WOMEN EARN THIRD STRAIGHT CROWN

Placing six runners in the top 10, Canisius won its third straight women's team title Sunday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

The Lady Griffs had 24 points, nine fewer than Manhattan. Maureen Kane led Canisius by finishing second in 19:22.51 for the 3.1-mile course. Kerry Wille was third, Holly Mitchell fourth, Sally Deanc seventh, Marcy Hacisauas eighth and Jennifer Miller 10th.

The Canisius men finished second with 45 points, 30 behind Iona. St. Joe's product Tom Appenheimer led the Griffs with a sixth-place finish (25:58.65 for 5.1 miles). Jeremy Ashfield was seventh and Ron Donacik (O'Hara) eighth.

MEN'S SOCCER: Bill Wnek scored twice in a five-minute span of the first half to lead Loyola (Md.) over Canisius, 4-1. Canisius, whose goal came on Marc Galietta's penalty kick, finished its season 5-10 overall (2-5 MAAC).

WOMEN'S SOCCER: Trish Quinn and Leigh Kramer each had a goal and two assists as St. Bonaventure (8-7) blanked UB, 5-0. Patty Boyle and Lisa Deil added a goal and an assist each. UB fell to 7-10-1.

HOCKEY: Sophomore goalkeeper Mike Chase made 53 saves, but it wasn't enough to prevent Erie Community College from losing its season opener to Penn State, 3-0.

MEN'S TENNIS: St. Bonaventure's Matt Ryan and Brian Mitchell won the Flight B doubles title at the Duquesne Invitational with a 7-6, 6-0 win over Pittsburgh's Jeff Campbell and Efferum Garnett. The Bona A team of Naveen Singh and Thiru Govendor won its title by default.