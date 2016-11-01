NATIONAL CHAMP ITHACA MAY FRAME BENGALS' POST-SEASON PICTURE

The Buffalo State football team's post-season hopes will come into clearer focus Saturday when the Bengals travel to defending national champion Ithaca.

The 1:30 game at Jim Butterfield Stadium pits two of the top three teams in the Upstate New York Division III poll.

Ithaca (6-0), which has won 15 straight, is ranked No. 1 in that poll and the Lambert-Meadowlands Northeast voting. Buffalo State (4-1) is No. 3 in Upstate, No. 8 in the Northeast.

The Bengals, coming off a 19-15 loss at UB, will have to reverse some difficult history against Ithaca. The Bombers lead the all-time series, 4-0, and have outscored the Bengals in those games, 185-51.

Ithaca posted a 41-23 win last year at Coyer Field after falling behind, 10-0, in the second quarter.

A loss would put a serious crimp in Buffalo State's chances to make the NCAA Division III playoffs. However, a victory would make the Bengals a good bet to get a bid because they will be heavy favorites in their final three games against Alfred, Gannon and Hobart.

Ithaca senior Jeff Wittman became the school's all-time rushing leader earlier this season and leads Upstate New York with 796 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Buffalo State's Jim Weigel is fourth in passing efficiency at 121.4.

Ithaca sophomore kicker Ed Mahoney, a former All-WNY pick from North Tonawanda, tied a school record last week with eight extra points in a 56-14 win over St. Lawrence.

He has established a school mark with 32 consecutive PATs. He has 47 points and is third in Upstate with 7.8 points per game.

Canisius (1-4-1) travels to Geneva to meet Hobart (3-3) in a 1:30 game (Radio 1230). The Griffs, who are coming off a 14-14 tie with Frostburg State, have won the last five meetings with Hobart.

Sophomore running back Turhan Jordan was named ECAC co-rookie of the week for his 232-yard performance against Frostburg.

Lockport QB to meet 'Canes

The good news: Lockport product Treg Koel gets his first collegiate start at quarterback Saturday for Virginia Tech.

The bad news: Koel's team is hosting No. 1 Miami.

Koel, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound red-shirt junior, took over last week when Maurice DeShazo suffered a hip pointer against North Carolina State.

Koel threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Freeman as Tech took a 13-10 lead over the No. 21 Wolfpack, but had to settle for a 13-13 tie when State kicked a 37-yard field goal on the game's final play. Tech's record is 2-3-1. Koel threw an 83-yard TD pass to Freeman earlier this year in a relief role against West Virginia. He has hit 16 of 31 passes for 247 yards this year.

Koel was a second-team All-Western New York selection in 1988 (behind Orchard Park's Rocky Gocella).

He attended Edinboro and the University at Buffalo for a semester apiece before sitting out a red-shirt year at Tech in 1989.

Kat icers open Sunday

The Erie Community College hockey team will have 13 players back when it opens its season Sunday at 2 against Penn State at Leisure Rinks.

ECC lost a 6-5 decision to Canton Tech in last year's Region III final. Coach Ralph Galanti enters his 16th season with a 263-216-34 record.

All-American Kyle Braun of West Seneca will once again anchor the ECC defense, while West Seneca's Scott Kirsch and Buffalo's Mike Chase will both return to share the goaltending duties.