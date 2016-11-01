JAMES AND THE GANG FOUR QUIRKY BANDS AT IMPAXX'S FALL JAM '92

WELL DONE, James.

The Tom Tom Club never missed a beat, Black Sheep was wild and woolly, and fans' appetites were satisfied by a strong helping of the Soup Dragons. But it was the English band James that deserved top honors at Impaxx's Fall Jam '92.

James proves that many hands can make light work. Although seven musicians crowded the stage, theirs was the airiest sound heard all night. Lithe, lissome songs, such as "Next Lover," and even more experimental numbers, like "Sound," coasted along as smoothly as Matchbox cars.

Lead singer Tim Booth won favor by lapsing only occasionally into the spaz-dancing unfortunately so popular among younger bands. Smiling at the crowd and pushing his hair back nervously between songs, he showed an unpretentious good nature.

Booth's egalitarianism reigned as the band finished its set, when a man jumped out of the audience and embraced him. In a touching moment, the singer hugged him back. When a few more fans jumped on the bandwagon, though, security grabbed them.

Carrying courtesy to rarefied heights, James paused before leaving to look over their shoulders, apparently to make sure the overeager fans came to no harm. Good set, and good behavior.

Black Sheep, bursting with brash humor, was herded in next.

Unfortunately, these rappers' lyrics, bellowed against a canned background, were frequently unintelligible. For their first 20 minutes, all I could make out was cryptic bleating: "Yapaka naio naio Black Sheep gumba da, galla walla brunga din Black Sheep wah." Gesturing urgently, the singer seemed to be locked in a gaze of stark intensity. Whatever he was saying, it was apparently important.

Boom, boom, chi-boom! It was time for the Tom Tom Club.

I heard the Tom Tom Club three or four years ago when they opened for the Grateful Dead on New Year's Eve in Oakland, Calif. The membership rolls have changed, but the spirit of the band remains sunny and cute.

In the group's front line is a set of tireless females, led by the effervescent Tina Weymouth. Warbling, whooping and flipping their hair in unison, these petite powerhouses do a good job of persuading us that they aren't sick of going through these aerobics night after night.

The Soup Dragons, who had been hanging out quietly in the club all night, finally began to perform around midnight.

These musicians are from Glasgow, Scotland, and their industrial roots show in their jackhammer rock. The drummers, seated on high, had the upper hand. Numbers as "Running Wild," "Lovegod" and "Everlasting" barreled past like boulders.

