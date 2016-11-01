FORMER GOAT SMITH COMES UP HERO AGAIN

In retrospect, I suppose it was a bit foolish to suppose we could get through the entire World Series without reacquainting ourselves with the remarkable Lonnie Smith.

You remember Smith, don't you? A year ago at this time -- that is, five games deep into this annual autumn event -- he was the talk of the Series. Everyone was putting in extra duty in front of his locker, waiting vainly for the man to appear and enlighten them with a few words.

When the '91 Series began, Smith became the first man to appear in a Series with four different teams. And after homering in all three middle games against Minnesota, he was making a serious bid for Most Valuable Player.

The fates turned against him, however. Jack Morris shut out the Braves, 1-0, in a 10-inning Game Seven, largely because of a base-running blunder by Smith in regulation. So Smith was transformed into the goat and lost his chance to play for four Series champions.

But Smith didn't have to worry about running the bases correctly in the fifth inning Thursday night. All he had to do was jog around them after hitting an opposite-field grand slam -- off the same Black Jack Morris -- to lead Atlanta to a 7-2 win in Game Five.

Smith was exultant after hitting his grand slam, the first-ever by a Series DH. He stood and admired it for a moment, shouted to himself all the way around the bases ("I muttered a few words I'd rather not repeat here"), and pounded his chest as he crossed home plate.

But Smith, obviously still bitter about being cast as the goat of last year's Series, said he still doesn't feel any sense of retribution for his blunder in Game Seven.

"I don't think I will ever get any retribution from that game," he said in the post-game interview room. "People all year have rung it up on me, and some individuals considered it one of the major blunders in World Series history.

"So did I feel any retribution from it? No," he said. "I was just glad we were in the game, we were up by a few runs and the players were feeling a lot more confident."

Down 3-1 in games, the Braves were desperately in need of a jolt of confidence, and Smith's blast couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

For most of the Series, the Braves had been searching for their offense. Their power had mysteriously vanished after Damon Berryhill's homer in Game One, leaving them one game from elimination.

The Braves were ahead, 3-2, when Toronto intentionally walked David Justice to load the bases for Smith in the fifth. But the lead seemed awfully tenuous because John Smoltz was struggling with his control and the Jays were bound to get their whacks against the mediocre Atlanta bullpen.

When Smith hoisted his slam over the right-field fence, a palpable sense of relief came over the Braves. At last, a big lead! After that miraculous Game Seven win in the National League Championship Series, after four taut, tense games and three straight one-run defeats in the Series, they could finally relax.

"It was a big home run for this ballclub," said Atlanta's Terry Pendleton, who scored ahead of Smith's slam. "I speak of Jack Morris as a big-game pitcher, but the gentleman sitting next to me, Lonnie Smith, is a big-game player and he's shown that since he got into the big leagues in 1980.

"When the chips are on the line, and when the game is on the line, you watch who Bobby goes to," Pendleton said, "because Lonnie Smith will be there."

If not for his post-season credentials, and the designated hitter, the 36-year-old Smith might not have been in the Atlanta lineup to begin with.

Smith was a pinch-hitter and fifth outfielder during the regular season. He logged only 158 at-bats -- the fewest he's had in a full major-league season -- and hit a modest .247 with six homers and 33 RBIs.

Still, Cox thought enough of Smith's bat to use him ahead of Ron Gant as the Series DH against right-handers. It wasn't an easy decision to make. Gant has been slumping, but he is one of the best all-around players in baseball, a 30-30 man (homer and steals) in both 1990 and 1991.

Cox made it, though. Then he sat back and waited for his veteran slugger to justify it. When the Jays ordered Justice walked intentionally to load the bases with two outs, Smith was mildly insulted. And he was ready.

"I've been criticized my whole career," Smith said. "It's nothing new. I've been criticized all season by our own hometown press.

"For one thing, I'm a black man," Smith said. "So I'm going to get criticized. For another thing, I'm considered a mediocre ballplayer, so I'm going to get criticized."

Smith might have struggled this season, but he's been anything but a mediocre player, hitting over .300 six times in a 15-year career marred by drug problems in the mid-1980s.

If there's anything he knows well, it's winning in the post-season. He's been on five divisional champs and all five went on to the Series, with him making a major contribution.

Smith also knows a thing or two about World Series comebacks. During a team meeting called by Pendleton before Game Five, he reminded his Braves teammates that the 1985 Kansas City Royals were the last team to win a Series after falling behind, 3-1.

He played on it.