A Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve Wozniak will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 2437 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. Prayers will be said at 9 in the Tubinis Funeral Home, 1646 Falls St., Niagara Falls. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston.

Mrs. Wozniak, 73, formerly of 77th Street in Niagara Falls, died Tuesday (Oct. 20, 1992) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Niagara Falls, she attended St. Stanislaus Kostka School. The former Genevieve Mills moved to Lockport in 1960 to live with a daughter.

Mrs. Wozniak worked for the Niagara Falls School District in the maintenance department.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Moriarity of Rochester and Alexandra; a sister, Bernice Jakubowski of North Tonawanda, and three grandchildren.

