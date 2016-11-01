HULBERT OFFERS STRONG DEFENSE OF THE BUY-AND-HOLD STRATEGY

SOMETIMES, INVESTORS end up better off by doing less.

And that means the best strategy that individual investors can follow is one that puts plenty of thought into picking the right stocks or mutual funds and then lets the market run its course, with little additional tinkering.

At least that's the lesson that Mark Hulbert has gleaned from studying the performance of investment newsletters during the last 12 years as editor of the Hulbert Financial Digest.

To him, the best investing strategy is a defensive one -- buy and hold.

In short, Hulbert says investors need to realize that the odds are stacked against them, which means they increase their chances of making a mistake with every move they make. And that's why he thinks investors have the best chance of succeeding if they use a strategy that buys stocks and holds them through thick and thin.

"By doing nothing, you can do better than the vast majority of investors," he says.

Of course, Hulbert doesn't mean investors are better off staying out of the stock market entirely. But he argues that investors who constantly juggle their portfolios usually end up worse off than they'd be if they simply stuck with their original investments.

"If you move toward more buying and holding and do less active trading, you'll be better off," Hulbert told members of the Rochester/Buffalo chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors earlier this month.

"The chances are that the next thing you do is a mistake," he says. "When the odds are that you will make a mistake, you should do as few of those things as possible."

One of the main reasons that investors tinker with their holdings is to try to beat the market, but Hulbert says that goal is too difficult to reach, even for professional money managers.

That's why the Vanguard Index-500 mutual fund, which is designed to mirror the Standard & Poor's 500, did better than 80 percent of the mutual funds included in Forbes' survey of fund performance during the last 12 years, he says.

And while simply buying the market beat the vast majority of mutual funds, the same holds true of investment newsletters. Of the 20 newsletters that Hulbert has followed during the last 12 years, only four have done better than the Vanguard index fund.

The newsletter performances don't get much better if you narrow the time frame, either. Just two of the 36 newsletters that Hulbert has tracked during the last 10 years beat the Vanguard index fund, while only 16 of the 76 funds that he has followed for the last five years have accomplished that feat.

"When you try to beat the market, many things must go right," Hulbert says. "All it takes is one thing to go wrong and you won't beat the market. You've set yourself up with odds that are very unlikely to be in your favor."

And that means that investors can make more money simply by avoiding mistakes than by trying to pick the hot stocks of the moment, he says.

To test his theory, Hulbert looked at newsletters that trade actively, comparing their actual performance for a particular year with the results they would have posted if they had stuck with the portfolios they had at the beginning of the year for 12 months.

In 1984, for example, 80 percent of the newsletters would have done better by sticking with the portfolios they had on Jan. 1 for the entire year. "More often than not, they should have stuck with what they were recommending," he says.

What's more, investors who are set on beating the market usually end up taking more chances in search of big winners. "By going for the biggest performance, you've got to take more risks," says Robert J. Dwyer, executive vice president and national sales manager for Dean Witter Reynolds Inc.

Still, some advisers don't think investors should give up the goal of beating the market.

Theron E. Bastian, who runs the Ival Inc. investment advisory firm on Grand Island, agrees with Hulbert's view that investors need a long-term view to succeed. But he thinks investors still can do better than the market if they pick a dozen or so good growth stocks that have strong fundamentals.

Indeed, Hulbert says the most important decisions investors make are the first ones they make -- choosing which stocks or mutual funds to buy and how to spread their money between them.

"We probably ought to be spending a lot more time on those original investment decisions" and less time trying to figure out which way the market is going, he says.

Investors also need to stop focusing on how their investments have done during the last few months and concentrate on their long-term potential, he says.

By focusing on how current conditions will affect a particular investment tomorrow, rather than two years from now, investors often make short-sighted decisions that are based almost entirely on volatile factors that may not have much of an impact a few months later.

"The entire financial culture is focused on the short term . . . so a lot of managers do a lot of things that are totally irrational," such as window-dressing a portfolio to weed out stocks that have performed badly just so they won't have to be listed in quarterly reports to investors.

"We end up doing well when we can avoid that focus and focus on the long term," Hulbert says.

For information about the Rochester/Buffalo chapter of the AAII, contact Dave Lautz, president of the group's Buffalo subchapter, at 648-5868.