AUD MANAGEMENT PUTS THE TAXPAYER FIRST

Regarding the article on Memorial Auditorium management printed Sept. 20 and a follow-up editorial Sept. 22, some points of information need clarification.

First, let me establish that the present five-member Board of Stadium and Auditorium has been voluntarily serving Buffalo for an average of 14 years, with the senior member having 24 years of service. I myself have been the director since December 1981.

The point is that the same board members and director have been operating the Auditorium with the same common sense approach -- operating under the same policies, the same philosophy of putting the taxpayer of the Buffalo first -- that has been in place under the administration of Mayor Griffin for these many years. Under this experienced management team, the Auditorium's operating revenues have exceeded our operating expenditures every year for the past 11 years -- no small task.

Admittedly, a different strategy towards promoting and marketing the facility could "possibly" bring more events to the Auditorium.

This, of course, would involve creating and funding new positions and an advertising budget and equipment, with no assurance of success.

Memorial Auditorium is what is referred to in the sports and entertainment business as a "no risk" facility and always has been. The type of facility lets promoters or presenters book a date or dates in the facility. They advertise the incoming event. They sell the tickets and, hopefully, they generate a profit for their efforts and financial risk. The Auditorium, in turn, receives a guaranteed rent, enough to cover our expenses, plus a percentage of the admission receipts. Basically, we let private enterprise take the risk.

If the writer, in pointing out the lack of bookings at the Auditorium, had researched more thoroughly, he would have discovered that the touring music industry is struggling. Artists have raised their guarantees, have lowered promoters' percentages and at the same time have chosen to tour less with more costly shows.

Some arenas are using co-promotions and incentive deals, sharing their parking, merchandising and concession revenue to entice acts or promoters.

Memorial Auditorium, under the City Charter, is not authorized to promote or co-promote events because of the financial risk involved, and we cannot share or use as an enticement other sources of revenue with acts or promoters because the city's lease agreement with the Buffalo Sabres entitles the hockey club to these revenues.

The article said that the Auditorium does not offer support services to incoming promoters, such as hiring the stagehands, ticket takers, ticket sellers, ushers. For the Auditorium to hire these employees for events would, according to the city Law Department, necessitate placing them on the city payroll.

Other support services are definitely offered and performed by the Auditorium's staff, as can be attested by any number of promoters and organizations who have presented events at the Auditorium and, because they may lack the production staff, depend doubly on our staff.

GEORGE A. GOULD

Director, Buffalo Memorial Auditorium

Buffalo