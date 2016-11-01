MRS. CLAYBACK

Rebecca Renie Rindone and Mark Steven Clayback of Buffalo were united in marriage Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Orchard Park. The Rev. Theodore C. Rog heard their vows.

The bride, daughter of Mrs. Rupert E. Miller Jr. of West Seneca, was given in marriage by Mr. Miller to the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clayback. A reception was given in Bristol Manor. The couple will live in Buffalo after a trip to the Pocono Mountains. A graduate of Alfred State Agricultural & Technical College, the bride attended Canisius College and is manager and floral designer at B'Looms of Buffalo. The bridegroom attended Erie Community College and is an automotive technician with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.