KEVORKIAN AIDS IN SUICIDE OF CANCER PATIENT

Suicide machine inventor Dr. Jack Kevorkian assisted in the suicide Saturday of a 52-year-old woman who had terminal lung cancer, Kevorkian's attorney said.

Lois F. Hawes of Warren died about 10:45 a.m. after placing a mask over her face and turning on a canister of carbon monoxide, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said during a news conference in his Southfield office. Fieger said Ms. Hawes' last words were, "Please give me the gas."

Ms. Hawes' death was Kevorkian's fifth assisted suicide and came 10 days after Kevorkian vowed to the Michigan State Medical Society to continue assisted suicides.

His medical license was suspended in November 1991, after he helped a Portland, Ore., woman kill herself.

Kevorkian, 63, of the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, was not present during the news conference Saturday, and Fieger said he would not be making a statement.

Kevorkian had been charged with murder in three of the four assisted suicides, but the charges were later dropped because Michigan has no law against assisted suicide.

Oakland County Circuit Judge David Breck, in throwing out murder charges in two October 1991 deaths, last urged Kevorkian to refrain from helping anyone else die until he solicited the help of the medical society in resolving the issue.

The first assisted suicide by Kevorkian was in June 1990.

Fieger said he did not expect any charges to be filed against Kevorkian in the latest case.