MRS. HARRINGTON

Kathleen Marie Roll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Roll of Orchard Park, and Robert Glen Harrington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene P. Harrington of Akron, were married Friday at 4 p.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church.

The Rev. Joseph S. Rogliano performed the ceremony.

A reception was given in Operating Engineers Hall.

After a trip to St. Kitts, the newly married couple will be at home in Buffalo.

A graduate of Mount Mercy Academy, the bride attended Brockport State College and Buffalo State College.

The bridegroom, a graduate of Williamsville North High School and Canisius College, is an account manager at Business Computer & Software Co.