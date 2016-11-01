MAYOR SAYS CITY MAY HAVE MONEY TO SHARE WITH SCHOOLS AWAITS REFUND FROM GARBAGE HAULER

The City of Buffalo may have extra money to share with the schools if its garbage hauler reimburses it for overcharges, Mayor Griffin said Friday.

The surprise announcement came at the end of a hearing on the Board of Education's request to the city for a $9.8 million supplemental appropriation.

"In the next few weeks we are going to have a decision on being overcharged for our garbage," the mayor said. "I know that decision is going to be good for us. I hope I can give you good news in a couple of weeks."

Integrated Waste Systems hauls the city garbage to Niagara Falls, where it is burned at Occidental Chemical Corp.'s energy from waste plant, and to a landfill in Erie, Pa.

Edward J. Rutkowski, a spokesman for Integrated Waste, said the company has no dispute with the city but there has been an ongoing dispute between the city and Occidental.

John Stewart, an Occidental spokesman, said Occidental and the city have been talking. "There have been discussions," he said. "I can't say anything until the city makes a statement."

Friday's hearing on the schools' bid for additional money was moved to Common Council chambers to accommodate a crowd of 180 parents, children and school employees.

"We're here to try to help," Griffin said. "We're not here to hurt anybody."

Most of the more than 40 parents who spoke said the money was needed to restore teacher's aide positions that the board cut last month.

Ann O'Donnell, who has two children in Bennett Park Montessori, said the current kindergarten class of 21 is too many for one teacher.

The maximum kindergarten class in some schools this year may include 30 children for one teacher, according to the elementary education department.

The sensible course, Griffin said, is for parents to persuade the county, which is drafting its 1993 budget, to share the final percentage point of the 8 percent sales tax.

"Next year it will amount to $90 million," he said.

The School Board's share would be $6 million to $8 million and the city's, $12 million to $15 million, he said.

The other possibility may be surpluses -- which will not emerge until audits are completed late this year -- in city or board expenditures for the 1991-92 fiscal year.

Both Griffin and School Superintendent Albert Thompson said they do not know what the balance sheets will show.

Finance Commissioner Richard Planavsky drew from Thompson that the board's $9.8 million request includes $5.4 million to restore funds originally budgeted for a teachers' raise and an unspecified amount of money to restore 50 teacher aide positions that were cut.