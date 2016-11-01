HIGHER DAMAGES URGED IN BIAS CASES

In a message to the State Senate, several City Council members introduced a bill here Thursday to allow people to sue in Civil Court for damages up to $300,000 for bias-related crimes.

Councilwoman Kathryn Freed, D-Manhattan, said she was hoping that, if enacted, the legislation would give "a shove or impetus" to the Republican-dominated Senate, which has declined to pass a bill to double penalties for bias crimes, including those involving homosexuality.

She told a news conference that her bill would allow a victim of bias-related violence or harassment to sue and be awarded civil damages up to $100,000, plus attorney's fees and court costs, as well as punitive damages.

Right now, people can bring actions under the anti-bias law only for discrimination involving housing or employment, Ms. Freed said. City Council Speaker Peter Vallone said the legislation was "very timely and important. Whatever influence we can have on the state to take the same steps is equally important."