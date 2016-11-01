A memorial service for Eileen F. Robertson will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Forest Lawn Chapel, 1411 Delaware Ave.

Mrs. Robertson, 79, of East Aurora died Sept. 7 at Buffalo Hospice in Alden after a long illness.

Mrs. Robertson, the former Eileen Grogan, was born in Bradford, Pa., where she graduated from St. Bernard's Catholic High School. She was employed as a secretary by the Prudential Life Insurance Co. in Bradford until she married her husband, Robert, and moved to Buffalo in 1938.

Mrs. Robertson enjoyed painting and poetry.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Douglas of Manlius and Donald of East Aurora; a daughter, Gail Robertson-Lisi of Silver Creek, and four grandchildren.