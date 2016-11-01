AMBULANCE CORPS ASKS LANCASTER FOR FUNDING VOLUNTEER UNIT MAY RUN OUT OF MONEY BY EARLY NEXT YEAR, GRECO TOLD

The Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps could run out of money by February or March and is asking for financial help from the town to enable it to continue operating.

Donald E. Snios, corps president, has asked Supervisor Lucian J. Greco to provide an unspecified amount of funding for the corps in the 1993 town budget. Greco said the request is under review. His proposed budget is due Sept. 30.

There is "a real possibility that we will be unable to continue operating much past the first of the year," Snios said. He said the corps could run out of money sooner if it has any major non-budgeted expenses such as equipment replacement or major vehicle repairs.

The corps, which serves Lancaster and Depew, is the largest volunteer ambulance service in Western New York.

Snios said the financial crunch resulted from the considerable cost in equipment and training connected with new regulations requiring the corps to upgrade its service to include paramedics.

The corps' operating costs are now running at $100,000 a year, and its fund drive brings in $60,000 to $70,000, according to Snios, who said the corps has been dipping into its reserve fund to cover the gap.

The ambulance service is provided free. The corps has been planning to implement a policy of billing insurance carriers for its services, Snios said, but so far it has not been able to begin this.

State law requires the town's authorization and approval of charges for service calls before the policy can be implemented, and although a request was made in January, the town has not yet taken action, Snios said.

Even if the Town Board gives the needed authorization, there would be a delay of several months before the new income would provide a sufficient cash flow, and town funds would be needed to bridge the gap, he said.

Snios said Town Attorney Joseph F. Reina informed him that the corps would have to own all its vehicles to implement the insurance billing. The town now owns three of the corps' four vehicles, Snios said.

The town also provides the corps' headquarters and the insurance coverage for vehicles.

The corps' contracts with the town and the Village of Depew expire at the end of the year, Snios said.