WHERE WERE THE MIAS? SOME DISTRESSING TRUTHS COME OUT AT LAST

"I CAN come to no other conclusion," former Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger said. No other conclusion than this: that American prisoners were left behind in Southeast Asia at the end of the Vietnam war.

Schlesinger's testimony came Monday before a Senate select committee investigating the fate of U.S. men missing in action in Vietnam and associated wars in Laos and Cambodia.

It is a startling admission from a former top official of the Nixon administration. The Nixon White House and succeeding administrations had consistently denied that there was any reason to believe there were prisoners left behind. And Schlesinger was backed Monday by another Nixon defense secretary, Melvin Laird.

They revealed that officials understood in 1973 that not all the prisoners known to have been captured were accounted for. Yet the Nixon administration, pressing to end U.S. involvement in the war, had decided to declare all the missing dead -- and to give that story out to the American people.

For two decades, the MIAs have been the issue that wouldn't go away. Too many families and too many former soldiers and officials had doubts.

The current investigation is showing all too clearly that in at least some cases, the doubters were right. Surely many of the MIAs were indeed killed. In any war, some casualties would be lost and not reported.

But it turns out that the Pentagon's own records showed at the war's end that hundreds of Americans who were never sent home had survived capture and were quite possibly still alive.

It is also apparent that the Nixon administration wanted to get them home, and considered everything from more bombing to reparations as means to win their return. But the pressure to be finished with Vietnam was strong, Congress resisted reparations, the North Vietnamese were only partially cooperative -- and the decision was apparently made to give up, write the men off, and put the best face on the situation.

It is not a pretty picture. People don't like to be lied to by their government, least of all about the fate of loved ones serving their country half a world away. Those left behind in Southeast Asia may have been several hundred or only a handful. But whatever the case, it is disturbing that the Pentagon clung for so long to an official line that its own documents contradict.

So many years later, it is hard to believe any American could still be alive in captivity. But, particularly in Laos, where a version of the war still goes on as Hmong tribesmen fight the government, it is not beyond the realm of possibility. Certainly, the United States should be pressing for whatever information it can find.

The Senate committee is to be commended for its own work toward ferreting out the truth -- or what little of it can still be learned when the trail has grown so cold.