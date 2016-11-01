LEWISTON IMPOSES MORATORIUM ON TOWERS LAW SEEN AS STEP TO BLOCK PROPOSED RADIO STATION

The Town Board has imposed a one-year moratorium on the construction of towers.

The move is viewed as a step to stop construction of a radio station that will have three towers, each more than 300 feet high.

"It would prevent any future applications for a tower to be erected within the next year," said Councilman James F. Mudd.

The yearlong moratorium would give the town time to draft a tighter ordinance on tower construction, Mudd said. The moratorium became effective immediately.

California businessman Jeffrey N. Eustis has announced plans for a radio station with three 325-foot towers on land between Langdon Road and the Lewiston-Porter boundary. The station would operate during daytime hours only and would be beamed toward Toronto and the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario.

Mudd said the town has reason to believe a Federal Communications Commission construction permit expired in the spring, and Monday's law would block Eustis' reapplying to the town. But Eustis' attorney, Daniel M. Darragh of Pittsburgh, said that conclusion is unfounded. "Not that I'm aware of," Darragh said Tuesday when asked if the permit had lapsed. He said permit renewals are routine and Eustis had "taken care of it."

Darragh said the only real issue remaining is the Oct. 26 public hearing that will give residents an opportunity to respond to a draft environmental impact statement filed by Eustis.

After that, he said there is a public comment period until Nov. 6, and then the Town Board has 30 days to decide whether it will issue a building permit.