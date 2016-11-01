TUNE UP FOR BETTER BIKING

Tuning up your bike -- and your body -- before hitting the streets for a marathon ride can help you stay in shape and avoid injury. Robyn Stuhr, special programs director at the Virginia Mason Sports Medicine Center in Seattle, Wash., has these recommendations:

Start slowly on flat courses and build up to two long and two short training rides a week.

Don't skip workouts in bad weather. Use an exercise bike, wind-resistance trainer, rowing machine, stair climber or step aerobics.

Stretch the muscles in your legs, lower back and shoulders after each bike ride or workout.

Learn to use all the gears on your bike. Riding in the wrong gear can put stress on your knees and give you insufficient power.

Be sure gears and brakes work.

Check handlebar height and reach.

Check seat height and position. You can lessen the stress on knees and hips if you adjust the seat height so that there's a 5-to-10-degree angle in your knees when your leg is extended during the downstroke.

Wear a protective helmet. Look for one that has fulfilled American National Standards Institute or Snell safety standards.