QUAYLE-BASHERS SHOULD HAVE LET MURPHY FIGHT OWN BATTLE

TO PUT the Emmy Awards show Sunday night in perspective, I'd have to say it was the worst show on the Fox network all year. That's right -- worse than "Vinnie and Bobby," worse than "Down the Shore," worse than "Stand By Your Man."

It was so boring that one wonders how many people stayed up to hear Diane English's brief, deliciously combative speech after Dan Quayle's least favorite show, "Murphy Brown," won as Best Comedy. English didn't mention Quayle by name in her pep talk to single mothers, but you can be sure he got the message. Until English's speech, the show's highlight came when the microphone of Martin Lawrence, the star of the new Fox show, "Martin," was cut off. It was unclear if it was accidental or if censors thought he was going to pull a Gilbert Gottfried and say something outrageous.

If only someone had cut off the show's tri-hosts, Dennis Miller, Kirstie Alley and Tim Allen, who all bombed. They all made lousy career moves by hosting this embarrassment.

Even Miller, whose career is in limbo since the cancellation of his talk show. Luckily he was in disguise, appearing in the early stages of a beard.

If only the hosts were as bright as comedian Super Dave Osborne, who in one of the show's few decent bits, walked off the stage rather than introduce the accountants who counted the votes.

"I'm not going to do this," said Super Dave. "There is a very fine line between dignity and stupidity."

This show crossed the line into stupidity repeatedly.

No comedian was spared embarrassment, with the possible exception of Jerry Seinfeld, who at least did a humorous bit on horse racing.

Richard Lewis, whose show, "Anything But Love," was canceled, was anything but funny as he gave a brief political speech supporting Bill Clinton and cracked one of the night's numerous Quayle jokes.

Quayle had a better night during the Republican Convention than Lewis did Sunday.

Candice Bergen, old Murphy Brown herself, was entitled to deliver a Quayle line and didn't disappoint. Upon picking up her award, she thanked the vice president and later her writers for "writing these great words and for spelling them correctly."

The other Quayle-bashers should have avoided the subject and allowed Murphy to fight her own battle.

The funniest line from a comedian was unintentional. In a prolonged discussion of how the Academy Awards show was nominated for an Emmy, Paul Reiser made viewers consider the ludicrous possibility of the Emmy show being so good that it would be made into a movie.

There is better chance of Jack Palance being cast in "Beverly Hills 90210." Speaking of Palance, the replay of his impromptu exercise routine during the Oscars was the best clip shown during the Emmys.

The interplay between presenters hit a new low. The one memorable moment came when John Ritter made a politically incorrect ad-lib about Harvey Fierstein, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his guest role on "Cheers." The crowd appeared too uncomfortable to laugh.

As far as the awards themselves, it was a night for overdue praise for Richard Dysart of "L.A. Law," Laurie Metcalf of "Roseanne," Craig T. Nelson of "Coach" and "Northern Exposure" as Best Drama.

Biggest disappointment: "I'll Fly Away," the low-rated NBC series that needed an Emmy boost, didn't get an acting award.

Biggest surprise: Dana Delany, who won Best Dramatic Actress even though her series, "China Beach," last aired more than a year ago.

More highs and lows:

Murphy's Revenge: The auditorium audience seemed a little shocked when English repeated a terrific line from her show. "As Murphy herself said, 'I couldn't possibly do a worse job raising my child than the Reagans did with theirs.' "

Ted's Not So Excellent Adventure: Ted Turner, who usually is a quote machine, looked uncomfortable accepting a special Governors Award and left with the strange message, "Give My Regards to Broadway."

The Material Girl: Roseanne Arnold's dress used a lot of material. Her red outfit with cones made one wonder if she thought she was Madonna.

Winning Speech: Eric Laneuville, the actor-turned director who played Luther on "St. Elsewhere," won as Best Director of a Drama for his work on "I'll Fly Away." He thanked another actor-turned-director, Thomas Carter ("Hill Street Blues," "Equal Justice"), for inspiring him and gave a special thanks to "St. Elsewhere" producer Bruce Paltrow, who got him started as a director.

Bad Choice: The one clip shown of "Without Warning: The James Brady Story," before the Made for Television Movie award was given was of the former press secretary being shot. It was an unwise choice since Brady was in the auditorium and was introduced earlier by Beau Bridges after Bridges won his award as Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special.