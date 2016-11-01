CUT OUT THAT COOKIE BAKING STUFF

What's going on?

Hillary Clinton (a practicing lawyer) has to bake cookies.

Marilyn Quayle (a non-practicing lawyer) gives speeches about the family and family values, suggesting, in fashionable code ("essential natures"), that women who really care about their children and husbands should give up their jobs.

I started to work just before the 1960s, the decade now much maligned as the source of all our current social ills.

I worked at a woman's magazine, so the meaning of -- perhaps the need for -- "the movement" (as women's liberation was called then), eluded me, as it now eludes Quayle.

But over the years, I watched women from my rather special perch as editor of a leading fashion magazine and I felt an ever-growing respect for them. I learned not to consider them smart just because they were fashionable or dumb because they couldn't cook or out of it because they had children or because they didn't have children.

As I couldn't cook myself, I couldn't judge women by their recipes. I judged them, finally, as human beings, appreciating them more if they were smart, valuing them more if they worked well, and standing amazed if they worked well, had a family and cooked.

I learned that women were changing -- I was changing. As the number of women in the work force grew from slightly more than 18 million in 1950 to 53 million last year, I realized -- and thought we had all realized -- that women can't be glibly labeled.

It's not as simple as chooses-to-work, has-to-work, stays-home. The way we look at the world, the way we rate ourselves, is so much more complex than these easy categories suggest.

So, what's going on? Do any of the politicians think that in the 1990s they can belittle women by pitting them against one another in order to get a vote? Do they really believe we will fall for these old divide-and-conquer tactics?

Just remember, keep giving us a weak economy and even more women (including the cookie-bakers) will be looking for paying jobs. Keep on with your code words denigrating women and you may find you've unleashed a female electoral force much more powerful than you ever imagined.

We women resent utterly your use of us as symbols of an imaginary way of life that lets you avoid telling us what you would do to lead the nation. We are too smart to buy this.

Give us a real reason to vote for someone. Give us some words on the economy (unless you are planning to market your wife's cookie recipes to balance the budget); give us a health-care system to be proud of; give us schools that help all children grow up right.

With so much to be done, why are women being scapegoated? Why play on women's fears about their roles in life, implying that no matter what path we take, we've somehow gotten it wrong. That somehow we're not as good a wife, not as good a mother, not as good a woman as someone else.

Why are we bickering over who can or can't bake cookies rather than who can or can't run this nation?

What's going on?

GRACE MIRABELLA is publication director of Mirabella magazine.