POLICE GROUP WILL ENDORSE GORSKI

The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association plans to endorse County Executive Gorski in his race for Congress.

"When you look at Dennis' record, this was an easy decision for us to make," said Lt. Robert P. Meegan Jr., president of the association, which represents nearly 1,000 police officers.

Meegan commended Gorski for tying the county into the state's automated fingerprint identification bureau and starting construction of a DNA laboratory, which will be used to identify people by comparing their genetic material.

Gorski will face Erie County Sheriff Thomas F. Higgins in the Democratic primary for the 30th Congressional District. The endorsement will be formally announced Monday.