Helen S. Berray, 98, formerly of Grasmere Road, died Friday (Aug. 28, 1992) in a Lockport nursing home after a long illness.

The former Helen Smith, a Lockport native, was the widow of Kenneth E. Berray.

Survivors include a son, James S.J. of Redding, Conn.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Cold Spring Cemetery.