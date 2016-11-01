DEMANDS FOR ACTION FOLLOW WILSON CRASH RESIDENTS RECALL PAST FATALITIES

It has happened before.

A Cheyenne, Wyo., man was killed less than a year ago at the same intersection when he went through the stop sign at New and Randall roads.

But not until Wednesday, when Vicki Evans and her two youngest children were killed, did residents start to speak up about the rash of accidents there over the years.

"It's really got people talking," said Robert Burtwell, who has lived on the southeast corner of the intersection for the last 28 years. "I said we've gotta get a petition up."

His porch was damaged last September after one of the cars involved in the fatal collision careened into his front yard.

Burtwell and others who live near the two-way stop intersection said the stop sign on the southwest corner of New Road is difficult to see unless "you're on top of it" because of a tree branch.

The tree sits on Delilah Grzybowski's lawn. Although the tree is more than 60 years old, Mrs. Grzybowski said she would be willing to part with it.

"If it would stop just one accident, I would do

anything," she said, tears welling up in her eyes.

However, a yellow "Stop Ahead" sign is posted on each side of New Road several hundred yards before the intersection as a warning to motorists, who can travel up to 55 mph along the town roadway.

Jeffrey M. May, 24, of North Tonawanda was driving east on New Road at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday when he ran the stop sign and struck a van driven by Mrs. Evans, 32, who was traveling north on Randall Road.

Mrs. Evans and her two daughters, Rebecca, 3, and Kristina, who would have turned 2 today, died in the crash. Her 9-year-old son, Joseph, was treated for a broken arm at Children's Hospital in Buffalo and released Thursday.

Town of Wilson Supervisor Harold E. Mosher said he was unaware of a problem at the intersection before Wednesday's incident.

"It's news to me and to our highway superintendent," Mosher said.

Mosher had just returned from a "personal survey" of the accident scene with his family.

"I just cannot see a problem with that intersection. There are 'Stop Ahead' signs before both stop signs," he said, adding that he may be too familiar with the intersection to judge fairly.

"Whenever something like this happens, people get upset, and rightly so," he said. "The county and the town will be taking a hard look to improve the situation."

A state Department of Transportation official said the state has no jurisdiction over either road. New Road falls under the town's jurisdiction, while Randall Road is the county's responsibility.

But Mosher said the county is responsible for the signs at the intersection. Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Donald J. Smith could not be reached to comment.

Niagara County Undersheriff Donald E. Plant confirmed Thursday that Erwin Broeker, 73, of Cheyenne, Wyo., was killed at the intersection Sept. 13, 1991, and that the circumstances were almost identical to Wednesday's collision.

Broeker was driving east on New Road when he went through the stop sign and struck a pickup traveling south on Randall Road.

Plant said the Sheriff's Department has asked the state Department of Motor Vehicles to give them a breakdown of all the accidents at that intersection in the last several years.

The two most recent fatalities were the first at that intersection since 1988, according to Chief Deputy John T. Taylor after reviewing Sheriff's Department records.

However, Burtwell and Mrs. Grzybowski recalled a 1956 accident that killed three teen-age girls.

"There's much more of an impact when it's a neighboring family," Mosher said. "It's had a very saddening effect on the community. They were just wonderful people. It's very disheartening."

Walter Evans, Mrs. Evans' father-in-law, is a Town Board member and prominent area farmer. His son, David, ran the family farm on Randall Road with the help of his wife and children.

Mosher said he felt equally sorry for the driver of the soft-drink delivery truck, who was not injured and was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

Helen Clark, who witnessed the aftermath of Wednesday's accident, brought Lorine Allgeier back to the scene Thursday to show her what happened.

"A four-way stop here would solve a lot of problems," she said as she pointed out the skid marks leading into a ditch.