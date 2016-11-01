REPORTING OF RAPES COULD AVERT MORE TRAGEDIES

I know this may sound cruel and unthoughtful, but in a way I wish there was some kind of law or something that victims would have to adhere to when raped.

I understand their fears, shame and pain, and that to immediately report that they were raped is a choice of their own. But what about other future victims?

I write this for all victims, but especially because in 1988 a relative was shot to death trying to protect someone from being raped. She was still raped.

The rapist was convicted of murder and rape, and it was found that this man had raped before. What I am getting at is that this horrible murder and rape as well as the other rapes could have been prevented if only that first victim had reported it and cooperated in helping convict this subhuman being.

LAMONT J. OWENS

Buffalo