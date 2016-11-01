NFL TRANSACTIONS

Signed John Brown, wide receiver.

DETROIT LIONS -- Agreed to terms with Dennis Gibson, linebacker, and Bennie Blades, safety. Activated Eric Sanders, tackle-guard, and Kevin Glover, center. Waived Reggie McGill, running back, and Phillip Kent, linebacker.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Waived Reggie Singletary, offensive tackle; Gene Cullinane, guard; Shazzon Bradley, nose tackle; and Jeff Bridewell, quarterback. Claimed Harvey Salem, offensive tackle, off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Claimed Frank Kmet, nose tackle, off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

HOUSTON OILERS -- Signed Curtis Duncan, wide receiver.

LOS ANGELES RAIDERS -- Agreed to terms with Winston Moss, linebacker.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Waived Kirk Carruthers and Louis Cooper, linebackers; Gerald Nichols, nose tackle; Rick Burkhead, fullback; Chris Perez, tackle; Doug Wellsandt, tight end; Lee Miles, wide receiver; Tiger Greene, safety; and Jim Gallery, placekicker. Placed Bobby Harden, safety; Ned Bolcar, linebacker; and Eddie Blake, nose tackle; on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Waived Mike Teeter, defensive lineman, and David Wilson, safety.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Signed Erik Howard, nose tackle, to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Waived Mike Finn, defensive end. Claimed Sammy Lilly, cornerback, off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Traded Charles Haley, linebacker, to the Dallas Cowboys for a series of conditional draft choices.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Acquired Garry Lewis, cornerback, from the Dallas Cowboys for an undisclosed draft choice. Traded Kevin Murphy, linebacker, to the San Diego Chargers for a conditional 1993 eighth-round draft choice. Claimed Mark Berry, cornerback, off waivers from the Chicago Bears.