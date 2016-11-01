HAMBURG TEEN CHARGED IN FATAL COLLISION

A Hamburg teen-ager faces a reckless-driving charge and the possibility of more serious charges after a three-car accident that killed a woman, West Seneca police said Wednesday.

A summons was issued for Colleen Flaherty, 17, of Marion Place in Hamburg, who police said was driving a car that sideswiped one car and then hit the woman's car head-on late Tuesday on Southwestern Boulevard.

The Erie County district attorney's office will be consulted about additional charges, police said.

Linda Boris, 43, of Ivyhurst Road in Eggertsville, died of massive injuries early Wednesday in Erie County Medical Center, police said.

Listed in serious condition Wednesday night in the medical center were Joy Kimball, 17, of Old Orchard Drive in the Town of Boston, and Shawn Gallioto, 17, of Walker Place in Hamburg.

Miss Flaherty was listed in fair condition at the medical center.

Police said Joy and Shawn were passengers in Miss Flaherty's car. She was driving east on Southwestern Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. when she crossed into the westbound lane, which contained the other two cars, police said.

Robert and Madeline Orr, both 75, of Englewood, Fla., were in the sideswiped car. Police said they were treated at the scene but were not hospitalized.

West Seneca Patrolman Donald Kubicki said the investigation was continuing.