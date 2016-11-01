U.S. TRUCK SALES UP, CARS OFF

Sales of small trucks surged 27 percent in mid-August, keeping U.S. automakers above water and offsetting a decline in auto sales for the period, the companies reported Tuesday. The big jump in trucks put overall sales of North American-made vehicles 10.2 percent higher than at the same time last year.

Detroit's Big Three auto manufacturers and the seven Japanese transplant companies with U.S. production plants sold 290,840 cars and light trucks in the Aug. 11-20 period compared with 234,612 vehicles in the same period last year.

General Motors Corp. said its car sales fell 6.9 percent in the 10-day period to 63,585 while light truck sales rose 19.3 percent to 48,506.

Ford Motor Co. sold 48,569 cars in the period, up 13.7 percent, and 44,418 light trucks, up 36.7 percent.

Chrysler Corp. sold an estimated 12,850 cars in the period down 12.1 percent from the year-ago period, according to Ward's Automotive Reports. Ward's said Chrysler's light truck sales, which includes minivans, rose 19.3 percent to 28,450.

Among Japanese carmakers, Nissan reported the biggest sales gains in the 10-day period, with car sales jumping more than 49 percent, followed by a 41 percent sales gain at Mazda. Honda said domestic car sales slipped 16 percent while Toyota reported a 9.8 percent increase in sales.