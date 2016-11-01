PUBLIC SUPPORT NEEDED FOR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

The Clinton-Gore ticket uses Canisius College as a campaign stop, but what have either of these candidates done to assist parents of Catholic students who have to pay for public schools as well as the cost of Catholic education?

The double cost to Catholic school parents begins with grammar school and continues in high school and college.

In Canada, taxpayers have a choice where they want their property taxes to be used -- for public school support or the private education fund. There is no reason why this system couldn't be set up in the United States. We have no national religion -- so there would be no church-state conflict.

In addition, both of these candidates are pro-choice -- which is in direct opposition to the teaching of the Catholic faith. To use Canisius College, a Jesuit, Catholic institution, is a slap in the face for Bishop Head and all faithful Catholics.

Eileen Cain, Canisius director of public information, said: "We sponsor often these kinds of events without taking any stand."

That is what is wrong with the country now! Many people do not stand up for their principles and beliefs.

THOMAS MASTERSON

Buffalo