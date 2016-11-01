MOBILE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM SLATED FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

County Legislator Leonard R. Lenihan and the county Department of Senior Services will sponsor a Mobile Assistance Program for senior citizens in the Town of Tonawanda and Kenmore from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at

St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Road.

The program, designed for town residents 65 years old and older, offers a variety of services, including a complimentary card entitling senior citizens to discounts on public bus transportation, said

Lenihan, D-Town of Tonawanda. Proof is age is required to obtain a card.

In addition, several preventative health care services, including eyesight testing and screening for glaucoma, will be offered.

Information will also be made available on energy assistance programs, nutrition programs and how to avoid the high cost of prescription drugs.