AMBULATORY CARE CENTER ANNOUNCES LONGER HOURS

The Ambulatory Care Center of Lockport Memorial Hospital at 5875 S. Transit Road has announced longer hours effective

immediately.

The center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays. It offers physical therapy treatment under the direction of therapists and exercise specialists.

The physical therapy services at the main hospital on East Avenue will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.