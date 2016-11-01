DUNKIRK COUPLE CHARGED WITH GROWING MARIJUANA

A Dunkirk couple arrested Monday were charged with growing 46 marijuana plants in their attic and endangering the welfare of their two children.

Randy R. Badaracco and Carol L. Badaracco, both 35, of 29 E. Sixth St., were charged with growing marijuana, criminal possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child.

Their house was raided by agents from the Southern Tier Regional Task Force and the Dunkirk Police Department, acting on a tip passed on by state police in Fredonia. Agents executed a search warrant signed by Chautauqua County Judge Lee Towne Adams.

Badaracco was to be arraigned today in Dunkirk City Court. Mrs. Badaracco was issued an appearance ticket for a later date.