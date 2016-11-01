WOMAN PILOT JOINS 914TH AIRLIFT 'NO BIG DEAL' TO FLY C-130S, AIR FORCE LIEUTENANT SAYS

For Kristy Northrup, tooling around the skies at the controls of a 155,000-pound airplane is "no big deal."

"It's something I always wanted to do ever since I was growing up," she said after her recent promotion to first lieutenant with the 328th Airlift Squadron, part of the 914th Airlift Group stationed at the Niagara Falls Air Force Reserve Base.

Born in Geneva, N.Y., she spent most of her childhood in Ovid, near the Seneca Army Depot. As she watched the planes take off and land, she said, "I knew I wanted to fly."

The 914th Airlift flies C-130s, an all-purpose cargo plane, into the depot. The opportunity to reach her goal came when she won an ROTC scholarship to Florida State University, from which she graduated in 1989 with a degree in computer information systems.

With the gold bar on her shoulder, she began pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. After a tour of duty at March Air Force Base in California, Lt. Northrup was transferred to Niagara Falls last May, when she became the first woman pilot stationed with the Airlift Group.

Her tour of duty has taken her to a rotation mission in Europe, where she visited Germany, Italy, Greece and England.

"That's one of the benefits of Air Force duty," she said. "Getting to travel."

Although she has had training with the smaller jet aircraft, her heart is with the huge transport planes she pilots with her new group.

"We fly better missions," Lt. Northrup said. "Our primary mission is to transport personnel and equipment. We specialize in drops, not only of personnel, but of heavy equipment and supplies like Jeeps and tanks."

Piloting a C-130 Hercules is not as difficult as it may seem when looking at the massive instrument panel in the plane's cockpit.

"That's not what you think about when you're flying," she said. You have to concentrate on what you're doing and what's important at the time. We fly at a certain altitude, over a certain area and we are doing our job."

She paid special respect to the navigators, whom she called "an essential part of the crew" when flying drops.

Any conversation with Lt. Northrup usually turns to the fact that she is a woman doing a job that is dominated by men.

"I'm just an ordinary person," she said. "We (women) can do the same job as men can. . . . My performance is graded and judged as a pilot, not as a woman pilot."

Late last week Lt. Northrup was on hand to welcome the first of a new fleet of Hercules planes that will be assigned to the Niagara Falls base.

"These new 'H' models are brand new," she said. "They will replace the 1963 models that have been based here for years.

"I can't wait to get in one."

